Harper out again for Phillies with soreness in right elbow

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper did not start a fourth straight game on Thursday as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. Harper had said he hoped to play in at least one of the three games against the Padres. But he still experienced soreness from Sunday’s injection. Manager Joe Girardi said he would “keep our fingers crossed” Harper could play Friday against Los Angeles. Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow that’s forced him into the role of designated hitter.