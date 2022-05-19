German intel chief says espionage at Cold War levels

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence service says levels of espionage now are as high as during the Cold War, or even higher. The president of the BfV intelligence agency also warned Thursday of the increased risk of sabotage against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Germany has exposed a number of Russian spies operating in the country in recent years. German spy chief Thomas Haldenwang predicted that “in a world of open hostilities and drastic sanctions, the inhibition threshold for espionage, sabotage and illegitimate influence will continue to fall.” The BfV has stepped up its monitoring of extremist groups and individuals seeking to question the government’s legitimacy.