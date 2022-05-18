Soledad High School shelter in place lifted

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UPDATE MAY 18, 2022, at 2:32 p.m.-- The shelter in place order has been lifted at Soledad High School as of 2:40 p.m.

We are working to learn more about what forced the shelter in place orders.

---

Soledad Unified School District issued a shelter in place for several schools at 1:33 p.m but has released all of them except the one for Soledad High School.

Police activity was near some school sites, but now the school district said only Soledad High School is under a shelter in place.

"We have a shelter in place for students and staff until further notice," said the school district."