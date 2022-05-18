Santa Cruz Sheriff’s arrest woman suspected of selling vapes, alcohol and edibles to minors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a woman Friday with a storage unit and a home full of edibles, alcohol and vaping devices that she suspected of selling to minors using social media.

Martha Espinoza had 730 vaping devices, more than 19 dozen hard seltzers or beers, 30 liters of hard alcohol and 89 marijuana edibles confiscated from her. A judge previously told Espinoza not to have any of these items, and she was out of custody on court-ordered own recognizance, according to police.

She was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for violating her OR terms and is being held on no bail.

Police said, "This investigation has been ongoing for several months. Please speak with your children, and if you have any information relevant to this case, please contact Deputy Koenig at 831-454-7748."