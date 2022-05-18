Pakistan Taliban extend truce for more talks with government

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban say they are extending a ceasefire with the government until May 30, after the two sides held an initial round of talks in neighboring Afghanistan. In a statement, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan said the talks were being facilitated by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Afghan authorities confirmed the talks and extension of the cease-fire. The TTP is separate but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who seized power in their country last August. The TTP have long fought for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in Pakistan, the release of their members in government custody, and a reduction of military presence in the country’s tribal regions. They have been emboldened by the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.