Monterey Bay Horsemanship and Therapeutic Center faces uncertain future due to COVID-19

LA SELVA BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An equestrian center that has helped people with physical and cognitive disabilities for two decades faces financial troubles from the pandemic.

The Monterey Bay Horsemanship and Therapeutic Center, also known as "The Horse Center," said it has been struggling to stay afloat since the start of the pandemic, going from 300 clients to 60, according to founder Anne Pearson.

Before the pandemic, it was a bustling all-inclusive place with neurotypical people and people with disabilities interacting in many ways with the riding and care of horses," said Christine Kiebert-Boss. Her son goes to ride horses there. "Since the pandemic began, it has been a difficult struggle for them to stay afloat. Now MBHTC is in dire need of financial support in order to carry on."

The center provides therapeutic horseback riding for all ages and abilities, including quadriplegics, down syndrome and autism. All are welcome to participate.

"My son has severe behavioral issues," Kiebert-Boss said. "MBHTC is the only place that will take him, which is true for most of the current Adult Day clients. There are no other care options for people with these intense needs.

The center has stables and paddocks for 24 horses, an indoor and outdoor arena, and programs that help with balance, core strength, motor skills, respiratory and circulatory function, and sensory integration, according to Kiebert-Boss.

The school follows the United States Equestrian Federation and is a United States Pony Club Official Center.

To donate you can visit here.