Lawmaker’s arrest is latest sex claim to roil UK Parliament

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. Conservative lawmaker has been released on bail while police investigate allegations of rape and sexual assault against him. The legislator was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. Police have not released his name but the Conservatives confirmed he was a lawmaker from the party. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told lawmakers on Wednesday that “a member has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an allegation of very serious criminal offenses.” It is the latest in a series of sexual misconduct allegations that have led some to label Britain’s Parliament a toxic workplace.