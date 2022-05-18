Klimala helps Red Bulls earn wild 3-3 draw with Fire

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri and the New York Red Bulls’ Patryk Klimala put the finishing touches on a wild 3-3 draw. Shaqiri’s third goal of the season came in the 89th minute to give Chicago (2-5-6) a 1-0 lead, but Klimala answered during stoppage time with his fourth goal of the campaign to grab the tie. New York (5-2-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Lewis Morgan. Chicago got goals from Chris Mueller in the 38th minute and Wyatt Omsberg in the 49th to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Cameron Harper pulled the Red Bulls even with a goal in 58th minute.