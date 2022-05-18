INDY DAY 2: Chips, dip and paper boats on washout day

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain washed out all activity on Day 2 of preparations for the Indianapolis 500. It meant the highlight was the trio of drivers from Arrow McLaren SP entertaining fans on both social media and then later by racing paper boats through puddles on pit lane. The track opens Thursday for a six-hour session before teams are given a horsepower boost on Friday to prepare for this weekend’s qualifying.