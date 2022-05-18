Bangkok governor election seen as national harbinger

By JERRY HARMER

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Residents of the Thai capital, Bangkok, will cast their ballots for the city’s leader Sunday in a vote seen as a barometer of the public mood ahead of an approaching general election. It has been nine years since the last election. Opinion polls suggest that candidates associated with opposition parties in Parliament will dominate in the race, while the incumbent, who is seen as the ruling party’s choice, trails behind. The frontrunner in the polls, Chadchart Sittipunt, running as an independent, is seen as a proxy for the main opposition party. Asawin Kwanmuang, who was appointed governor in 2016 by the military government then in power, also is running as an independent but is considered a stand-in for the ruling party.