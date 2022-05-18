1 dead after high school graduation at Tennessee university

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night after a high school graduation at Middle Tennessee State University, according to police. WTVF-TV reports that police confirmed the shooting after the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center, an on-campus arena. The injured victim is hospitalized in critical condition. It was not immediately known if the victims were students. Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh told local media that the shooter or shooters remain at large and that K-9 units and officers were canvassing the area. Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans said the school would be closed on Thursday as a precaution.