Spain, Morocco reopen land border crossings as ties improve

MADRID (AP) — The land borders between Spain and Morocco at Spain’s North African enclave cities of Ceuta and Melilla have reopened after being closed for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. People gathered at border crossings in both cities to witness the event at midnight Monday. Madrid and Rabat are pushing to mend relations after a spat centered on the disputed region of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1976. Tensions thawed earlier this year after Spain backed Morocco’s plan to grant more autonomy to Western Sahara.