Millennial Money: Learn your parents’ financial plans ASAP

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet

When parents die, their adult children often must manage their financial affairs. Those kids and other caregivers are left in an unfortunate position if families don’t plan for this reality. On top of managing grief, adult children must guess at their parents’ wishes. And they may have to spend their own money to pay for their parents’ bills and end-of-life arrangements. Creating financial plans while your parents are living can prevent future headaches on top of heartbreak. Learn whether your parents have an up-to-date estate plan and a power of attorney. And broach the conversation with sensitivity, as it can be a touchy topic.