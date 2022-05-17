Louisiana bill limiting trans athletes nears governor’s desk

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

A bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has been approved by the state House. Tuesday’s vote in Baton Rouge puts it closer to the desk of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who vetoed similar legislation last year. The Senate had already passed the measure. It needs a second routine Senate vote on minor House changes before going to Edwards. Last month, Edwards said the bill was unnecessary and mean-spirited. But Edwards hasn’t said yet whether he will veto the measure again and set up a showdown with a Republican-dominated Legislature.