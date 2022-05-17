Livestreamed carnage: Tech’s hard lessons from mass killings

By BARBARA ORTUTAY, HALELUYA HADERO and MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writers

These days, mass shooters like the one now held in the Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket attack don’t stop with planning out their brutal assaults. They also create marketing plans while arranging to livestream their massacres on social platforms in hopes of fomenting more violence. Sites like Twitter, Facebook and now the game-streaming platform Twitch have learned painful lessons from dealing with the violent videos that now often accompany such shootings. But experts are calling for a broader discussion around livestreams, including whether they should exist at all, since once such videos go online, they’re almost impossible to erase completely.