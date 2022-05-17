Lawsuit: Students taunted Black student, threatened lynching

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

A lawsuit alleges that administrators at a Missouri school district that is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation failed to protect a Black teen from repeated racial taunts that culminated with him being threatened with a lynching. The suit filed this month in state court described what happened as “outrageous” and sought unspecified damages against the 3,500-student Kearney school district, which is just north of Kansas City. The district said in a statement that it doesn’t respond to pending litigation but is “fully to ensuring that every student can learn in an environment free of discrimination in any form.”