Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:05 PM

Lawsuit: Students taunted Black student, threatened lynching

KION

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press

A lawsuit alleges that administrators at a Missouri school district that is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation failed to protect a Black teen from repeated racial taunts that culminated with him being threatened with a lynching. The suit filed this month in state court described what happened as “outrageous” and sought unspecified damages against the 3,500-student Kearney school district, which is just north of Kansas City. The district said in a statement that it doesn’t respond to pending litigation but is “fully to ensuring that every student can learn in an environment free of discrimination in any form.”

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content