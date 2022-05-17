High gas prices could remain for the rest of the year

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48. AAA states California, Washington, and Oregon is part of the nation’s top 10 expensive markets. With California standing at $5.98.

Professor Brad Barbeau, an Economic and Entrepreneurship Professor at CSU Monterey Bay, said there are two driving forces behind the gas price. One is the increase in demand as more people are going out, and the other still includes the Russia Ukraine conflict and the sanctions that are in place against Russia.

While the U.S. doesn’t heavily rely on Russia for its oil supply, the sanctions impact the world oil supply.

Barbeau said the U.S. is rushing to bring production back online, but it takes time for oil companies to get going. He said oil production wouldn’t come online at least for a couple of months.

Barbeau predicts that gas prices could remain high for the rest of the year, especially as the conflict continues.

KION’s Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.