ABC tries something brave: drama with journalist as hero

By DAVID BAUDER and LYNN ELBER

Associated Press Writers

ABC is teaming Hilary Swank and the writer of the “Spotlight” movie for a new series with a journalist as a hero. ABC entertainment chief Craig Erwich says it’s a brave show for this era, and is a very optimistic look at the profession of journalism. Swank plays a reporter who heads to Alaska seeking personal and professional redemption. The creator is Tom McCarthy, whose 2015 film about the Boston Globe’s investigation into the Catholic Church won an Academy Award. In its fall schedule announced Tuesday, ABC says it will air a prime-time celebrity version of ‘Jeopardy!’ on Sunday nights.