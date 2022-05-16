Valencia says president’s leaked audios taken out of context

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer team Valencia says the leaked audio in which club president Anil Murthy jokingly says he would kill player Carlos Soler if he leaves the club without a transfer fee was edited and taken out of context. The daily Superdeporte published the audio recorded from a private dinner attended by the president and some businessmen in April. Murthy appears to be giggling when he starts talking about the 25-year-old midfielder who has often been linked to bigger clubs. Valencia says the audio “has been edited and altered to convey a false and biased idea.”