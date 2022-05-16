Swedish lawmakers debate joining NATO as attitudes change

BY KARL RITTER

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister has told her country’s parliament that seeking NATO membership represents “a historic change in our country’s security policy line.” Addressing a debate that is expected to confirm Sweden’s desire to join the 30-member military alliance, she said the country would act with neighboring Finland, which on Sunday announced its willingness to join in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She said that “this is the world’s security policy reality that we now need to deal with.” On Sunday, the ruling Swedish Social Democrats broke with the party’s longstanding position that Sweden must remain nonaligned, paving the way for a clear majority for NATO membership.