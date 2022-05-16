Schools, offices close in Tehran as sandstorm hits Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Schools and government offices have closed in the Iranian capital and elsewhere in the country after yet another sandstorm blanketed Tehran. State TV said the air quality was very poor and that the pollution from the dust was high. It’s the third severe sandstorm in Iran since mid-April. Last week, authorities also shuttered schools in Tehran and other provinces because of a similar sandstorm. Tuesday marks the first time government offices closed in Tehran due to a sandstorm. Tehran is among the most polluted cities in the world. The country’s west, along the border with Iraq, has seen frequent closures of schools and offices due to sandstorms.