Kikuchi beats former team, Blue Jays top Mariners 6-2

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi allowed one hit over six shutout innings to beat his former team, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman backed the left-hander with home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Seattle Mariners 6-2. Bichette went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and scored twice as the Blue Jays returned home from a 2-7 trip. Kikuchi walked three and struck out six to win for the second time in three starts. Seattle is 7-13 on the road.