Jets sign 1st-rounder Jermaine Johnson to rookie deal

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have signed defensive end Jermaine Johnson to a fully guaranteed four-year, $13.1 million rookie deal. The No. 26 overall pick in the NFL draft joins cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner who was selected fourth overall as Jets first-round picks to sign. Gardner signed his four-year, $38.7 million deal on May 7. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 pick last month, is unsigned. The deal for Johnson includes a $6.7 million signing bonus and the standard fifth-year option for the Jets. New York traded back into the first round to snag Johnson out of Florida State.