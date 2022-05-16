Iran state TV says 2 French nationals arrested over protests

By NASSER KARIMI

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says two French citizens have been arrested in Iran after meeting with protesting teachers and taking part in an anti-government rally. Tuesday’s report says the two — identified as 37-year-old Cecile Kohler and 69-year-old Chuck Paris — were not on a tourist visit to Iran. The TV broadcast footage of their arrival at Tehran airport on April 28, footage of their meetings with teachers and other activists as well as their presence at a protest gathering. It also aired a video purported to show their arrest while on their way to depart from the Tehran airport on May 7. France earlier identified the two as a teachers’ union official and her partner on vacation in Iran.