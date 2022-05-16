Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:31 AM

Ian Harkes selected as Dundee United’s player of the year

KION 2020

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Ian Harkes has been selected as Dundee United’s player of the year. The 27-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, had three goals in 28 Scottish Premier League matches in his fourth season with the club. Dundee United finished fourth, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League’s third qualifying round. Harkes scored in 1-0 wins over Dundee and Ross County and got the tying goal in a 1-1 draw against Glasgow Celtic. Harkes won the 2017 Hermann Trophy as U.S. college player of the year at Wake Forest.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content