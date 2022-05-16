Feds seek prison for rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of more than two months for a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence Packer on May 23. He faces a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment after pleading guilty in January to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. On Monday, prosecutors asked Nichols to sentence Packer to 75 days of incarceration followed by three years of probation.