Castro homers in 9th, Tigers top Rays 3-2 for 4th straight

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Castro hit his first home run of the year with two outs in the ninth inning, a tiebreaking shot that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 for their season-best fourth straight victory. Castro connected off Andrew Kittredge. Michael Fulmer got the win in relief and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven tries. Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run homer that put Tigers rookie Alex Faedo in position for his first major league win, but Brett Phillips helped the Rays erase their 2-0 deficit with a home run in the sixth and a leadoff double in the eighth. Phillips scored on Wander Franco’s sacrifice fly to tie it.