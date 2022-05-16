Carlyle Group to acquire ManTech in $4.2B all-cash deal

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington, D.C.-based investment firm Carlyle Group is buying defense contractor ManTech in an all-cash deal valued at $4.2 billion, the companies announced Monday. Shareholders of Virginia-based ManTech will receive $96 per share in cash, a 32% premium on ManTech’s closing share price of $72.82 on February 2, the last trading day before media reported of a potential deal. The offer to ManTech is also 17% premium to Friday’s closing price of $81.97. Shares of ManTech jumped more than 15% in premarket trading Monday, to $94.30. The deal is expected to close this year.