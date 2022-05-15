Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

TOKYO (AP) — Singer Tina Karol says on a visit to Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion. Karol performed at a charity event on her trip and met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who pledged Japan’s further support for Ukraine. Karol told Kishida that Ukraine was attacked for choosing freedom. She earlier visited Hiroshima and paid tribute to the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing. She said she was inspired by the people’s resilience after the attack and that when Ukrainians rebuild their own country, “you will see a glorious country in the center of Europe.”