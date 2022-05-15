Suicide bomber kills 6, gunmen kill 2 Sikhs in NW Pakistan

By RIAZ KHAN

Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a suicide bombing near a security forces vehicle has killed three soldiers and three children in the northwest near the border with Afghanistan. Meanwhile, officials said Sunday that gunmen shot dead two minority Sikhs in Peshawar. A military statement said the suicide bomber triggered his explosives-laden vest near a vehicle on security patrol in a village near the town of Mir Ali in the tribal district of North Waziristan. The attack killed two soldiers in the vehicle on the spot and wounded another. Three children playing alongside the road were critically wounded. The wounded were rushed to a hospital in a helicopter but none survived, the statement said.