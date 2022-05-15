Police: Chase with gang members ends in Watsonville after suspects threw guns on Highway 101

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police said a police chase with gang members began at 7 p.m. Saturday in Soledad and ended in Watsonville after multiple agencies became involved.

Officers in Soledad tried to pull over a black SUV for committing a traffic violation, but the vehicle didn't pull over and a chase going north on Highway 101 began, said police. The car would top speeds of over 100 mph during the chase.

Passengers in the vehicle began throwing guns out of the window on Highway 101. By the end of the investigation, a 9mm Polymer P80 ghost gun, a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 Shield, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm Shield and a Glock .40 handgun were taken as evidence, said police.

Salinas Police took over the investigation once the pursuit reached Salinas. CHP eventually sent out their helicopter to aid with the chase.

The chase ended near Watsonville High School when the car's occupants jumped out of the moving vehicle, and they all began running. The SUV stopped after hitting a fence, according to police.

Police began chasing the suspects, and four "known gang members from Watsonville" were arrested. All suspects had outstanding warrants and were taken to either Monterey County Jail or Juvenile Hall.

One of the juvenile suspect's mothers tried to help her son run away by driving to the scene drunk. She was taken into custody for a DUI, according to police.