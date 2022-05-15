Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday.

Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's department. All of the victims are adults.

A suspect was detained at the scene. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, according to the sheriff's department.

The Office of the Governor of California said in a tweet:

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement.

No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says on Twitter that the shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods.

The department says one person has been detained and a weapon has been recovered. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

No further details are immediately available. Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.