‘Hero’ guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of Saturday’s grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York, include retired police officer Aaron Salter. He worked security for Tops Friendly Market. Officials credit him with saving lives. Katherine Massey was also killed while shopping. Her sister calls her “a beautiful soul.” Ruth Whitfield was grabbing a few groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home. Her son calls her a loving mother with a strong religious faith. Zaire Goodman is the son of a staffer to State Sen. Tim Kennedy. He was shot in the neck but was recovering. In total, 13 people were shot, 10 fatally.