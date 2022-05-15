Churchgoers “hog-tied” man who shot six people inside Southern California church

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 5:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department said churchgoers "hog-tied" the gunman who shot multiple people inside Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

The shooting suspect is an Asian man in his 60s, and investigators do not believe he lives in the community.

The shooting happened after a banquet after morning service at the church, and by the time police arrived, the suspect was already hog-tied.

"I think it's safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse," Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

"That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," Hallock said.

Police said 30 to 40 people were inside the church, and two handguns were recovered.

---

UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday.

Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's department. All of the victims are adults.

A suspect was detained at the scene. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, according to the sheriff's department.

The Office of the Governor of California said in a tweet:

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement.

No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 15, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says on Twitter that the shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods.

The department says one person has been detained and a weapon has been recovered. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

No further details are immediately available. Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.