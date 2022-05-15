Bremen joins Schalke back in Bundesliga; playoff for Hamburg

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Werder Bremen has secured promotion back to the Bundesliga along with Schalke thanks to a 2-0 win over Jahn Regensburg in Germany’s second division. Hamburger SV has come from behind to beat Hansa Rostock 3-2 away to clinch a two-leg playoff against Hertha Berlin on May 19 and 23 to see which club plays in the Bundesliga next season. Hertha finished third from last in the top division on Saturday. Bremen finished two points behind Schalke, which clinched promotion last weekend. Both Schalke and Bremen were relegated from the Bundesliga last season. Schalke enjoyed a 2-1 win in Nuremberg to finish as second division champion.