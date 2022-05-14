Salernitana rescues 1-1 draw at Empoli, Venezia relegated

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Relegation-threatened Salernitana has salvaged a 1-1 draw with Empoli in Serie A. But it missed an opportunity to gain more ground. Diego Perotti’s late penalty was saved by Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario six minutes from time. Salernitana inched two points clear of the drop zone before Cagliari and Genoa play on Sunday. Vicario pulled off a number of fine saves though he was also somewhat at fault for Federico Bonazzoli’s second-half equalizer after Patrick Cutrone had given Empoli the lead. The draw sent last-place Venezia straight back to Serie B regardless of its result at Roma later.