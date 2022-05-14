Iran media report 1 killed in unrest over food price hikes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian lawmaker says one person was killed in his city during recent unrest over price increases in the southwestern Khuzestan province. Semi-official ILNA news agency reported Saturday that Ahmad Avaei, a member of parliament from Dezful, did not give the name or gender of the person killed, or say how many people were arrested during the unrest. State media reported Friday that Iranian authorities had arrested at least 22 demonstrators who had been protesting sudden price hikes of subsidized staple foods, 15 of them in Dezful. A firefighter was injured in clashes with demonstrators in a nearby city, Andimeshk.