G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies have warned that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries. They said urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine. In a statement released Saturday at the end of a three-day meeting on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, the G-7 nations also called on China not to help Russia. They said this included any moves by Beijing that could undermine international sanctions against Russia or justify Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. In a series of closing statements, the G-7 nations also addressed a wide range of global problems from the situation in Afghanistan to tackling climate change.