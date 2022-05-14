Escapee from Oregon federal prison arrested in Nevada

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old fugitive who escaped an Oregon federal prison camp in April has been captured in Nevada, according to U.S. Marshals.

Andrew Cain Kristovich had been staying in a tent in Carson City, Nevada, where officials also found a semi-automatic rifle, KOIN-TV reported on Friday.

Authorities said Kristovich escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan, on April 25 after hiding in bushes and crawling through a prison fence where he was picked up by his ex-girlfriend.

According to court documents, Kristovich was originally arrested by federal agents in 2018 on gun charges and a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl-laced imitation oxycodone pills.