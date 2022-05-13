Three Watsonville High School students arrested, loaded gun found

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said they arrested three suspects after reports of a gun near Watsonville High School on Friday came out.

The school was placed on lockdown, and when police arrived around noon, they saw three suspects running away.

One of the suspects ran toward the school but was captured by a security guard before they made it on campus, said police.

Police said they found a loaded gun tossed by one of the suspects. All three suspects were identified as Watsonville Hugh students and are expected to face charges.