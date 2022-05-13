Steve Stricker maintains 2-shot with 68 at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead Friday over Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker, who has won and finished second the last two trips to Greystone Golf & Country Club, is continuing his comeback from a health scare that landed him in the hospital for nearly two weeks last year. He had only his first bogey of the tournament on the par 5 fifth hole but never lost his lead. He was at 11-under 133. McCarron shot a 65, and Harrington had a 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els was three shots back after his second straight 68.