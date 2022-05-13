Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are "stressing the

importance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations."

These three local counties, along with nine other Bay Area counties, are seeing an increase in Omicron variant cases, levels of virus in sewer sheds, and hospitalizations.

Health officials from these counties strongly advise people to mask indoors, keep tests and ensure they are updated with vaccinations.

“There’s a lot of COVID out there right now, so it’s time to take more precautionary measures to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Santa Cruz County Health Officer Gail Newel said.

Health officials say that you stay home if you're sick and get tested right away. While masking isn't required, it is strongly recommended.