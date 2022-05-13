Salinas Valley Fair returns to King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION)-- The Salinas Valley Fair is open in King City beginning Friday, May 13. The theme this year is Back in the Saddle.

If you are an adult interested in attending the fair the entrance fee is $12. Youth tickets are $8 dollars and children under the age of five can get in free.

Today is set to be a fun time because it’s Senior Day at the fairgrounds and people over sixty get in completely free.

Residents can enjoy carnival rides, food and a livestock auction.

Gates are set to open at 11 am and will close at 10 pm.