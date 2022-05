SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police said they served a search warrant on the 500 block of James Street and found drugs, two guns and AR-15 parts.

Gabriel Orozco Jr, 33, was found high and was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail.

Police uncovered several ounces of meth, a stolen handgun, and AR-15 parts were located.

Orozco is being charged with numerous weapons and narcotics charges.