PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: A hole-by-hole look at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills has gone through a restoration project since it last hosted the PGA Championship in 2007. That includes bringing back a creek that goes through the 10th and 17th fairways. Mostly it’s about the edges of the green that slope away from the putting surfaces. The two par 5s are both over 600 yards. And the 18th hole remains difficult. Of the seven major champions at Southern Hills, Tiger Woods is the only one to make par on the 72nd hole.