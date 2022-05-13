By Brendan Buckley, CNN

A beach house is swept into the sea, a 7-year-old steals the show at her first communion, and a Broadway legend takes an audience member to task. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Bottoms up!

A 7-year-old surprised the priest — and the whole congregation — when she chugged the wine at her first communion.

Controversial ‘clean-up’

Miami-Dade Police arrested a man after a controversial video was posted on social media showing a boat crew popping balloons and dumping them into a marina.

War of words

Broadway legend Patti LuPone got into it with audience members who weren’t wearing their masks properly during a post-show Q&A event.

Washed away

A beach house in North Carolina’s Outer Banks fell victim to high water levels and beach erosion, collapsing into the sea — and the moment was caught on video.

Right place, right time

A group of bystanders jumped into action to rescue a Florida woman who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, causing her car to roll into a busy intersection.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.