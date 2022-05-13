Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys for Young Thug, the Atlanta rapper arrested under an indictment accusing him of co-founding a violent street gang, have filed an emergency motion seeking to have him granted bond. The emergency motion filed Friday called jail conditions for the rapper “inhumane.” Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home. He’s one of 28 people indicted in Georgia’s Fulton County on racketeering charges. Prosecutors say the gang committed murders and shootings over roughly a decade. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the emergency motion. Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel has said the rapper has committed no crime whatsoever and deserves better conditions.