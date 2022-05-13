How guests can honor their budgets in peak wedding season

By AMANDA BARROSO of NerdWallet

Industry experts predict 2.5 million weddings in the U.S. this year, a 40-year high. That means millions of invited guests are weighing whether to attend — and how to cover costs if they do. A new survey found that closeness of the relationship with the couple, distance from home, and travel and lodging costs topped the list of factors people weigh when deciding to attend. Cost of wedding attire and gift expenses also factor in. Before going into debt or missing out on a wedding altogether, check out these tips to help build attendance into your budget.