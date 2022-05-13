Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say three passengers on a regional train have overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife. State interior minister Herbert Reul has said according to the dpa news agency that the train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily. The motive for the attack on Friday morning was under investigation. Police said the wounded were being treated at local hospitals and none of them was in life-threatening condition.