Dutch authorities arrest Rwandan man on genocide suspicions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say a Rwandan man has been arrested on suspicion that he was involved in the African country’s 1994 genocide. The 65-year-old man, who was not identified, has been living in the Netherlands since he was granted asylum there in 1999. He was arrested on Wednesday in the town of Ermelo, 44 miles east of Amsterdam, based on a Rwandan extradition request. Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that “the man was an officer of the gendarmerie in Rwanda. According to the Rwandan authorities, he played a prominent role in the massacres committed in the Rwandan capital of Kigali and the municipality of Mugina.”